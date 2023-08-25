Bills at Bears: 7 players to watch during preseason finale

Here are seven players to watch during the Buffalo Bills’ preseason contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at Soldier Field:

DT Jordan Phillips

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Phillips is set to make his preseason debut. He suffered a shoulder injury during the 2022 season which required offseason surgery. He started training camp on the PUP list.

LB AJ Klein

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Terrel Bernard hasn’t factored into the discussion to start at middle linebacker thanks to a hamstring injury. Tyrel Dodson has not exactly seized the opportunity with Bernard out and because of that, Klin still might be alive in the battle to replace Tremaine Edmunds.

RB Damien Harris

USAT

Likewise to Bernard, Harris has been sidelined due to injury but one in his knee. If Harris can play as expected, he’s not going to get much work since his place on the final roster is pretty solidified. Even so, it will be a nice first look at him.

QB Josh Allen

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills’ starters will be playing, Josh Allen included. They were brutal last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A bounce back will be a welcomed sight in Chicago.

OL Ryan Bates

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

With Connor McGovern now dealing with a knee injury, there’s a chance Bates gets thrown into the fold at left guard. He had previously been in a position battle with rookie O’Cyrus Torrence to start on the right side of the line, but Bates has the versatility to move around.

WR Andy Isabella

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Isabella has been getting a lot of eyes on him this preseason. There’s always that one guy during training camp. Does he do enough against the Bears to claim a roster spot?

RB Ty Johnson

There’s a decent chance Johnson only signed earlier this week to take the workload in the preseason finale… only to be cut a few days later. But you never know.

CB Dane Jackson

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The rest of this list is based on seeing players on the field. The opposite is the case with Jackson. Even thought the Bills have yet to name a starter at cornerback, if he starters and plays very little again? Jackson has certainly won the job.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire