Bills at Bears: 6 storylines to watch for in preseason finale

Here are six Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s final preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears on Saturday:

Starters maybe?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In plenty of cases, this wouldn’t even be a thought. But the starting players for the Bills looked awful against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team’s second preseason contest.

It was a 27-15 loss that wasn’t even close and the case might be made by head coach Sean McDermott that a series or two for the staters to get some confidence back might be in order.

Are starters named?

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53) Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of starters, there’s always a chance that they are named before the preseason finale takes place.

Has Dane Jackson done enough to start at cornerback? He’s started back-to-back preseason games. Tyrel Dodson at middle linebacker might have to happen at this rate since no one is really standing out. Right guard sees second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence in a similar boat as Jackson, starting over Ryan Bates so far this preseason.

Backup QB has a life of its own

Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As compared to the others, the backup quarterback competition has taken a life of its own.

The quick rundown is simple: One game, Matt Barkley looked good and then bad. The same can be said for Kyle Allen, but in the reserve order.

Someone will win the job… but the hope right now is that Josh Allen is very healthy in 2023.

Changes to tackle

Any debuts coming?

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Bills(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

While the finale, when you miss the first two exhibition games, you might still need to get on the field. There are two that stick out like sore thumbs in this area.

Running back Latavius Murray has played well with his extended playing time he has received. That’s been the case because Damien Harris (knee) has not suited up at all.

At middle linebacker, Terrel Bernard (hamstring) won’t have a shot at starting if he’s not out there against the Bears. He needs to put something on tape and Dodson has left the door open.

The... finer details

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Starters could play.

Players that are “auditioning” for other NFL teams could only feature.

Regardless, McDermott and the Bills will want to show they are a disciplined team. Not only just for themselves, but the rest of the NFL, and quite frankly, their own fans. A lot of penalties and mistakes have been on full display during Buffalo’s exhibition season.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire