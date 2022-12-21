Bills at Bears: 5 storylines to watch for in Week 16

Here are five Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 16 matchup with the Chicago Bears:

All eyes on division

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

When the Bills (11-3) defeated the Miami Dolphins (8-6) last week, 32-29, Buffalo locked up a playoff berth. Only the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have accomplished that so far in the AFC.

With Buffalo in, all attention is now on the AFC East. With a win over the Bears (3-11), the Bills take the division crown for a third-straight year.

Another game, another forecast to watch

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

What seems like an oft-storyline for the Bills this season: The weather. It’s likely to impact another one of their games, but for the first time, it’s because of a matchup on the road.

After Buffalo had to relocate to Detroit earlier this season, last week’s win against the Dolphins featured plenty of snow. At Solider Field, the home of the Bears, it’s expected to snow a bit. But the bigger issue will be Chicago’s nickname: the “Windy City.”

Forecasts predict potentially six inches of snowfall before kickoff. Coming into play in a larger fashion will be bitter chills near single digits and gusts of wind up to 40 mph.

Throwing the ball and kicking it could be… problematic.

A potential trap

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Make no mistake, the Bears are on the outside looking in regarding the playoff picture for a reason. Chicago is rebuilding and are not a very good team.

Even so, this has the makings of a trap game.

If the Bills have had one inconsistency… consistently… during Sean McDermott’s tenure has head coach, it’s stopping the run. Some weeks Buffalo shows up, but missed tackles and lost assignments have plagued the Bills.

Far and away, the Bears have the best rushing attack in the NFL. That’s led by quarterback Justin Fields, but Chicago also have top running back Khalil Herbert returning to the lineup to take on Buffalo.

Story continues

Yes, the Bills sport the “sixth-best” run defense in the league. But let’s be honest: That has more to do with Buffalo’s offense than the defense.

Offensive line issues

The injury bug once plagued the Bills secondary. Now it’s moved over to the team’s offensive line.

Center Mitch Morse is in the concussion protocol. Because it’s the sixth of his career, it feels very unlikely that Morse will play against the Bears.

In addition, Buffalo had starting guard Ryan Bates out last week. So far this week, he’s been limited in practice.

If Bates can go, that might make things a lot easier to manage. With Ike Boettger coming off of the PUP list on Tuesday, there’s a chance he could start at guard and Bates moves to center.

On paper, that combination should be better than having either Greg Van Roten or David Quessenberry in the lineup. Of course, there could be “rust” concerns with Boettger.

Regardless of all of that, when Morse was injured against Miami, you could tell the anchor of the O-line was gone. The entire group played much worse and someone will have big shoes to fill.

An increase of Cole?

Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

After signing with the Bills last week, Cole Beasley played right away. He’s still on the practice squad and can be called up again, and if so, does he see any increase in playing time?

Beasley saw only 11 snaps against the Dolphins. He did manage one catch for nine yards.

Meanwhile, Isaiah McKenzie plaedy in 44 total snaps and had a decent outing. McKenzie had two catches for 24 yards, but he also was targeted on essentially the game-winning play.

McKenzie’s efforts helped the referees easily decide to throw a flag for pass interference. That set up the final kick for Tyler Bass.

The Beasley-McKenzie split will be intriguing.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire