Bills at Bears: 3 key matchups in Week 16

The Buffalo Bills (11-3) will host the Chicago Bears (3-11) in their upcoming Week 16 game.

Even with it being cross-conference showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Saturday’s Bills-Bears clash:

WR Stefon Diggs vs. CB Jaylon Johnson

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The forecast is not made for an aerial attack. Yes, that is true.

But the Bills have shown their hand time-after-time: They don’t care. Quarterback Josh Allen is still going to be throwing it around the park in Chicago.

Diggs has played fine the past few weeks. He just hasn’t been up to his extremely high standards. Diggs will want to change that.

Johnson is the Bears’ top corner. He’s currently listed as questionable (finger/ribs). If he can’t go, Kyler Gordon might be the one to step up against Diggs.

Regardless, Pro Football Focus makes it clear: This is a favorable matchup for the Bills. Johnson is not only banged up, but only ranks as PFF’s 59th best corner in the NFL. Diggs is a No. 5 for wideouts.

DT DaQuan Jones vs. OL Sam Mustipher

Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Similarly to the Bills, the Bears have a banged up interior offensive line. Tevon Jenkins, potentially their best player on the O-line, is doubtful to play (neck). Chicago’s other starting guard, Cody Whitehair, is also listed as doubtful (knee).

The Bills are missing Mitch Morse (concussion), however, Ryan Bates (ankle) and Ike Boettger (Achilles) are at least set to return to the lineup.

Basing it on that comparison, it’s potentially an advantage for Buffalo. But the guy making sure of that will be Jones.

In this weather, Jones will have to help stuff the run and the Bears do still have their starting center in Mustipher.

Mustipher and Jones, 16th and 27th, respectively, graded similarly in PFF’s rankings. It should be a good, important battle in the trenches.

Story continues

LB Tremaine Edmunds vs. QB Justin Fields

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) / Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Nearly every week, we’ll avoid putting a quarterback here.

Why? Of course stopping an opposing QB in the NFL is a matchup to watch…

This time it’s warranted.

Fields leads the Bears’ rushing attack, which is far and away the best in the NFL. He has 1,000 yards on the ground in 2022, which leads the league among QBs.

Naturally, Edmunds will not be the only Bills defender trying to slow Fields down. But, he’s the “quarterback of the defense,” and he’s likely the most athletic guy out there.

At his size, Edmunds’ ability to go sideline-to-sideline is extremely impressive. Against Fields the Bills will need Edmunds to be all over the…

… Fields…

Nailed it.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire