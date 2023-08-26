Bills’ Baylon Spector out vs. Bears due to hamstring injury

The Buffalo Bills are down a linebacker against the Chicago Bears.

In the third quarter of the Bills’ preseason contest against the Bears, Baylon Spector departed the contest. It was announced that he sustained a hamstring injury.

Spector was able to walk off the field and over the Buffalo’s sideline. After going into the medical tent on the sideline, it was determined that Spector would not return.

Early in training camp, Spector did get a look at middle linebacker as the Bills search for a Tremaine Edmunds replacement. Spector has since fallen out of that conversation and he’s now competing for a depth spot.

