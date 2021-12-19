Bills get back on track with 31-14 victory over Panthers

Heading into Week 15, the Bills had lost two games in a row and looked like they were on their way out of the AFC East race.

But the last two days have put Buffalo right back in it, as the team got right with a 31-14 victory over Carolina on Sunday.

The Panthers played without their kicker, as Zane Gonzalez suffered a right quad injury during pregame warm-ups. It clearly affected the way Carolina played certain situations, as the club went for it on fourth down five times. The offense converted just one of the opportunities.

But even if Gonzalez had been available, it likely wouldn’t have affected the ultimate outcome. The Bills led the game from cover to cover, taking a 14-0 lead in the second quarter with a Devin Singletary 16-yard touchdown and 11-yard touchdown from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs.

Though an Allen interception led to quarterback Cam Newton’s 4-yard touchdown run — plus a two-point conversion — the Bills scored a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put Buffalo up 17-8.

Receiver Gabriel Davis caught a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give Buffalo a 24-8 lead, which would be enough. Ameer Abdullah took a catch and run 23 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter, but Carolina couldn’t score any more points. Davis got another 14-yard touchdown to put the game on ice with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Allen finished the game 19-of-34 for 210 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, also taking three carries for 24 yards. Singletary had 86 yards on 22 carries with a TD.

Though Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had said this week he would continue to play both Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback, Walker didn’t get on the field. Newton finished 18-of-389 for 156 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Newton also led the team with 71 yards rushing on 15 carries with a TD.

Now at 8-6, the Bills will play the Patriots, Falcons, and Jets to end the season.

The 5-9 Panthers finish 2021 with the Buccaneers, Saints, and Buccaneers again.

Bills get back on track with 31-14 victory over Panthers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk