Bills go back in front on Josh Allen touchdown pass

The final game of the divisional round of the playoffs looks like it is headed to a classic finish.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit wide receiver Khalil Shakir for a 13-yard touchdown with 3:23 left in the third quarter and the Bills are now back in front of the Chiefs 24-20. The touchdown came after the Chiefs opened the third quarter with Travis Kelce's second touchdown catch of the day and it is the fourth lead change in just about 15 minutes of game action.

Allen ran for two touchdowns in the first half, but he let running back James Cook do most of the running on the way to the end zone. Cook is up to 14 carries for 67 yards and the Chiefs won't have linebacker Willie Gay back from a neck injury as they try to slow things down. Allen suffered a cut on his right hand, but it didn't appear to hinder him on the touchdown pass.

Patrick Mahomes will now get his chance to answer in what has been another memorable duel between two of the league's top quarterbacks.