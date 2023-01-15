Bills go back up double digits as Gabe Davis makes toe-tap TD reception
The Buffalo Bills weren’t about to become the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Bills saw a 17-0 lead evaporate Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
However, Skylar Thompson threw a pick and that turned into a Cole Beasley TD reception.
The next time Buffalo had the ball it was more of the same, which equated to a pair of TDs in 3:11.
Josh Allen looked for Gabe Davis to end this drive.
The wide receiver went over 100 receiving yards for the game by hauling in the 23-yard TD pass.
Allen to Davis! Incredible TD puts the Bills up by 10. @gabedavis13_ @joshallenQB
Davis completed the catch with some fancy footwork. His toe-tap and the subsequent PAT made it 34-24 late in the third quarter.
Big game Gabe.#SuperWildCard @gabedavis13_
