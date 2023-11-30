Bills aware of Von Miller incident, gathering more information

A report from Dallas on Thursday said that an arrest warrant has been issued for Bills linebacker Von Miller on a charge of assaulting a pregnant person.

Per the report, Miller has been accused of assaulting his longtime girlfriend in their home on Wednesday morning. The Bills, who have a bye this week, have issued a statement in response to the report.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the statement said. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

Miller was previously investigated for domestic violence in 2021, but never faced any charges. He could be a candidate for the NFL's commissioner exempt list as the accusation is investigated.