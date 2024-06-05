Bills assistant coach Al Holcomb attended NFL’s Coach Accelerator Program

Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Al Holcomb attended the NFL’s 2024 Coach Accelerator Program.

It event was held from May 20 to 22 during the NFL’s spring league meeting in Nashville.

The annual coach accelerator is in its third year of existence.

The program aims to “increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships.”

Holcomb, 53, told the Buffalo News that Bills head coach Sean McDermott was the one who encouraged him to attend the three-day event.

“I wouldn’t say no to the opportunity to this experience,” he said.

In the past, former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier had attended the Coach Accelerator Program.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire