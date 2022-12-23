Bills aren’t overthinking Bears’ Justin Fields: ‘Fundamentals win’

Whether you’re facing a winless team or a franchise in the midst of a dynasty, every game in the NFL is difficult. The guys on both sides of the field are paid for a reason.

Having said that, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) know despite the Chicago Bears’ record (3-11) ahead of Week 16, they sport an offense led by a player that’s as dynamic as they come: Justin Fields.

Things are starting to come together a bit for the young QB. So far, he’s dominating opponents with his legs.

There would be an emphasis on stopping him from getting out of the pocket from the Bills defense any time they’d face Chicago. However, even more so with the forecasted wind gusts ahead of game day.

“I always say when you play quarterbacks like these like Josh (Allen), Pat (Mahomes), Lamar (Jackson), they’re extremely dangerous,” safety Jordan Poyer said via video conference. “And I know you guys saw the run they had last week against the Eagles.”

That referenced play was a 39-yard scamper to the goal line that was very impressive. It helped put Fields up to 1,000 yards rushing on the year.

“For us, you know, it’s going to come down to playing team defense, all 11 guys, hats to the ball, being able to just communicate, understanding our jobs and being able to–like I said, hats to the ball. It’s a good offense,” Poyer said.

That message is one we know is coming from the top thanks to head coach Sean McDermott.

While Poyer and others have done a little compare and contrast between the likes of Fields and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the coach was having none of it.

“I think Justin Fields is his own player, to be honest with you. And I say that respectfully. He’s off to a great start,” McDermott said via video conference. “He’s a talented football player and tough to defend.”

So stopping such a good player must take something genius, right?

No not exactly, says McDermott..

“Fundamentals win,” McDermott said. “If you don’t execute fundamentals, you don’t win football games.”

Specifically, McDermott was discussing the importance of tackling. A strong defense, Buffalo has struggled to stop opposing rushing attacks, at times, because of missed tackles.

Naturally it’s harder than it looks.

As we said at the top, these players are all earning checks and aren’t just going to fall over for Bills defenders. Tackling is somewhere Buffalo’s defense can stand to improve.

If there was ever a time to right that ship, it’s now for the Bills ahead of facing Fields.

