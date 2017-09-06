Bills' Tyrod Taylor cleared from concussion protocol

Tyrod Taylor is ready to get back in the game.

The Bills quarterback has been cleared from concussion protocol and is expected to start the team's season opener Sunday against the Jets, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.

Taylor, who has been rehabilitating since suffering a head injury in the first quarter of Buffalo's third preseason game against the Ravens, will also take on a leadership role that goes beyond signal-caller.

"The captains have been elected by the team," McDermott added. "They are Kyle Williams, Eric Wood, Tyrod Taylor, Stephen Hauschka and Lorenzo Alexander."

With third-string quarterback T.J. Yates on injured reserve with a concussion, the Bills had prepped rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman in case Taylor wasn't fully healthy. The Bills also signed veteran QB Joe Webb earlier this week as insurance.

Taylor, 28, participated in Monday's practice before later being cleared by an independent neurologist. The Pro Bowler has been with Buffalo for the past two years and threw for 3,023 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven turnovers last season.