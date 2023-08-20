Bills announce Tommy Doyle is out for the season

Bills backup offensive tackle Tommy Doyle is out for the season, coach Sean McDermott announced Sunday.

McDermott would not go into specifics about the injury, but it was announced as a left knee injury during Saturday's game. Doyle had an air cast placed on his leg before departing on a cart.

"We're thinking about him right now," McDermott told reporters.

Doyle injured a knee in last week's preseason opener, but it was only a contusion and he returned to practice this week.

He played only one game last season — a Week 3 game against the Dolphins — before tearing his right ACL. Doyle played 11 games as a rookie.

The Bills' depth at the position is being tested. Brandon Shell retired this week, leaving Ryan Van Demark and David Quessenberry as the primary backups.

Former Bills offensive tackle Jason Peters remains a free agent and recently stated a desire to play in 2023.

"We remain confident in the guys we have," McDermott said Sunday, via Ryan O'Halloran of the Buffalo News. "That said, there is certainly a numbers issue. We have more practices ahead, and it's an area we have to continue to look at and analyze."