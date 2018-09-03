Bills announce Nathan Peterman as Week 1 starting quarterback





The Buffalo Bills have announced that Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Peterman had a rocky debut under center last year, but played well enough during the preseason to warrant the starting job over rookie Josh Allen. A.J. McCarron, who played the entire final preseason game for Buffalo, was dealt to the Raiders shortly afterward.

IT’S OFFICIAL: Nathan Peterman has been named our starting QB! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/KOLzmufZyM — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 3, 2018





Peterman had a mostly inauspicious debut in 2017 backing up Tyrod Taylor, throwing five (five!) interceptions in the first half of his first start. After Buffalo traded Taylor to the Browns, the Bills signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million deal, and later drafted Allen.

It’s clear Allen is the future of the Bills franchise at quarterback, but the future isn’t here quite yet.

Nathan Peterman gets a second crack at the quarterback slot for Buffalo. (AP)

