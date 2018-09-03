Bills announce Nathan Peterman will start Week One

The Buffalo Bills have their starting quarterback: Nathan Peterman.

Peterman, the second-year player who struggled as a rookie but looked good this year in preseason, was officially announced as the Bills’ starting quarterback this morning.

The Bills drafted Josh Allen and were considering giving him the starting job, but Peterman looked better over the summer and appears more likely to perform well early, when the Bills have a tough September schedule.

Allen is the Bills’ quarterback of the future, but Peterman is the starter on Sunday when the Bills take on the Ravens in Baltimore.