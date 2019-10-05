Bills announce Josh Allen cleared to play

Six days after suffering a concussion, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been cleared to play again.

The Bills announced today that Allen has cleared the concussion protocol. He should start tomorrow against the Titans, as coach Sean McDermott said yesterday that Allen would start as long as both the team’s medical staff and an independent neurologist cleared him.

Safety Dean Marlowe and fullback Pat DiMarco have both been cleared as well, the team announced.

Allen suffered the concussion on a controversial hit from Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, who was flagged for helmet-to-helmet contact. The Bills have been adamant that there is no place in football for hits like the one Jones put on Allen, but the Patriots have stood by Jones and said he was attempting to hit Allen with his shoulder, not his head.