Bills announce groundbreaking ceremony for new stadium

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Buffalo Bills new stadium has been announced.

On Monday, the team will hold an event at 9 a.m. It will be streamed live on the team’s social media channels.

Those to be featured at the ceremony will be Bills owner Terry Pegula, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott.

The final approval for the stadium came down on May 4 as Erie County officially approved the venue.

The final cost of the stadium will be $1.54 billion after a slight increase in projected costs. However, taxpayer input remains at $850 million.

Since last fall, renderings of the new facility have been released. Check back at Bills Wire throughout the construction process for the latest updates on the team’s new home.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire