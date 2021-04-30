Bills announce Greg Rousseau’s number
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The newest member of the Buffalo Bills for at least the next couple of hours will wear…
…
No. 50.
That, of course, is first-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft, Greg Rousseau/
The team released this video, the first look at Rousseau’s name and number on a Bills uniform:
New digits for the rookie. 👀@Greg_R5 | @BCBSWNY pic.twitter.com/cV5sF1OD2B
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 30, 2021
Related
Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Dyami Brown
2021 NFL draft: Greg Rouuseau reacts to being selected by Bills (video)
Bills' draft pick Greg Rousseau already has family connection to Buffalo
National reactions: Bills select DE Greg Rousseau at 2021 NFL draft