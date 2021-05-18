Bills announce front-office promotions, Dan Morgan replacement plan

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Bills announced a slew of promotions in their front office on Tuesday. In total, the changes involved nine in-house employees. Among those were notable front-office staffers such as Jim Overdorf, Terrance Gray and Malik Boyd.

Overdorf, who has been with the organization since 1986, is now the Bills’ senior advisor to the general manager/football operations. Gray goes from director of college scouting to assistant director of player personnel while Boyd is now the team’s senior director of pro scouting. Previously he was the director of pro scouting.

Here’s a full rundown of the promotions the Bills made via a team release:

The changes come following the departure of Dan Morgan. Buffalo’s former director of player personnel was hired as assistant general manager by the Carolina Panthers recently.

That specific position actually will not be replaced by the Bills. Instead, according to the Buffalo News, Morgan’s former responsibilities will be split up. Some of those are part of these promotions while others will be taken by general manager Brandon Beane, assistant GM Joe Schoen and senior personnel advisor Brian Gaine.

