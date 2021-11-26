Bills announce CB Tre’Davious White is done for season

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White’s 2021 season is over.

White tore his ACL in the Bills’ 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving. The team announced the news on Friday.

In the first half of the game, White’s knee buckled slightly. He was spotted down on the turf after a play and then was visibly upset on the sideline moments later.

What was running through White’s mind likely now is a reality.

Without White, Buffalo’s top two outside cornerback options will be Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson.

So far this season, White had six passes defended, 41 tackles, an interception and forced fumble.

Of course, White’s contributions to the Bills’ secondary goes well beyond any numbers.

Since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Buffalo (7-4), White has been a lockdown corner. He has a ascended to All-Pro status and is amongst the most respected defensive backs in the NFL.

White’s loss is massive for a Bills team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

