Bills' Andy Isabella to debut first football camp at Mayfield

May 10—Former Mayfield Wildcats standout Andy Isabella of the Buffalo Bills is following a recent trend by many NFL players by hosting a summer camp at his alma mater.

The one-day event marks the first time Isabella will be hosting a summer football camp — which is set for July 1 at Mayfield's Wildcat Stadium.

This camp is a bit different than most for two reasons.

The first — which all can appreciate — is the camp is free. The camp is open for all athletes grades 7 through 12, and is from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The second is the camp will not only feature Isabella but others outside the game of football.

"(The camp) is a little different from your traditional camp," Isabella wrote on social media May 9 announcing the camp. "Instead, you will get to work out and learn from NFL athletes, Navy Seals, Brazilian Jui Jitsu black belts and more."

Isabella, 27, was a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. The wide receiver spent that season there, plus two more and part of 2022 before landing with the Ravens to close out that season.

In 2023, he spent most of the season with the Bills on their practice squad. Isabella appeared in two regular-season games and two playoff games. On Jan. 22, he signed a reserve/future contract with Buffalo.

For his career, he's appeared in 43 games and has 33 career receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

At Mayfield, Isabella was a standout running back before being converted to wide receiver at UMass, where he was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award as a senior. He was also an elite sprinter for the Wildcats. As a senior, he beat Browns cornerback Denzel Ward of Nordonia to win the Division I 100 dash state title.

To register for the Isabella camp, email Andrewisabella@gmail.com or rbandiera@mayfieldschools.org.