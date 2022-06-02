Bills’ Andre Smith reacts to suspension, does not agree with ruling

Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith does not agree with the decision to suspend him.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith was suspended by the league for performance enhancing drug (PED) usage. It’s six games in length.

In wake of the news, Smith has proclaimed his innocence. He said via his social media account on Twitter that he has been trying to “prove his innocence” regarding whatever unfolded.

Here’s his message below:

The recent turn of events have been very unfortunate. I have been appealing since November to prove my innocence. I do not agree with the decision that was made and I have never and will never take PED. — AndreSmith.eth (@AndreSmith_9) June 1, 2022

It’s unclear if there will be any appeal process involving Smith’s suspension at this time.

In August 2020, the Bills traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for Smith. That selection is still active, as it’ll be a 2023 pick.

Since joining the Bills, Smith has mostly made contributions to Buffalo’s special teams unit. During his two seasons with the Bills, Smith has played in 62 and 68 percent of special teams snaps each year, respectively.

