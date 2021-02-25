Bills among least injured teams in 2020

There’s a few things that play into a team being good in the NFL.

First, talent helps. Most would say sometimes you need a little bit of luck, too. Undoubtedly, health is a requirement… and the Buffalo Bills had that in 2020.

According to the Buffalo News, the Bills were once again one of the healthiest teams in the entire NFL last season. Per the report, the Bills saw their starters lose the fifth-fewest amount of snaps last season, 38 starter games were lost, in total.

The study showed that the league average was 60.7 games lost by starters. Buffalo finished well above that.

There’s also some context required as well. The biggest contributor to Buffalo’s lost games by starters comes via Cody Ford, a struggling offensive lineman through two seasons in the NFL. He missed nine games. Then there’s a couple other non-pivotal starters such as cornerback Levi Wallace and tight end Dawson Knox, who both missed four games.

Buffalo wasn’t without their blows though, as wideout John Brown and linebacker Matt Milano missed a combined 13 starts.

Related