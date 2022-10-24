Bills already hand Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow

The Buffalo Bills are coming out of their bye fresh and ready to face the Green Bay Packers. While the game is still a week away, the Bills have already handed the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers a “L.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, when Green Bay heads to Buffalo it might be the first time in Rodgers’ career that he plays in a contest where he is a double-digit underdog:

Green Bay Packers are 10.5-point underdogs at Buffalo in Week 8, and as @BFawkes22 points out, Aaron Rodgers never has been a double-digit underdog during his NFL career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Rodgers has been the Packers’ starter since the 2008 season. Since then, he’s played in 15 or more games each year in every season except two (2013, 2017).

Thanks to that long career, that essentially means that Green Bay itself has seldom been a double-digit underdog heading into any contest for over a decade.

Leading up to kickoff, the line could move in either direction and will most likely do so throughout the week. Buffalo will have to wait until Sunday and see if they really are the first double-digit favorite over Rodgers and the Pack.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire