Bills’ Allen, Dalton Kincaid hit the links together
Noted golf guy Josh Allen had a familiar partner on the links this week.
The Bills quarterback connected with tight end Dalton Kincaid for a round of golf over the weekend. Allen and Kincaid showed up in a post together on social media and the duo were together in a group on the course.
No word where or who shot better during the round, but the pair can be found in the photo attached below:
Josh Allen & Dalton Kincaid doing some offseason bonding ⛳️
📸: ryanevert – IG pic.twitter.com/vJB3wtem40
— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) April 13, 2024