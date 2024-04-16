Advertisement

Bills’ Allen, Dalton Kincaid hit the links together

Nick Wojton

Noted golf guy Josh Allen had a familiar partner on the links this week.

The Bills quarterback connected with tight end Dalton Kincaid for a round of golf over the weekend. Allen and Kincaid showed up in a post together on social media and the duo were together in a group on the course.

No word where or who shot better during the round, but the pair can be found in the photo attached below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire