Bills All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White out for season with torn ACL

One of the NFL's top defenses just lost a major player.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is out for the season after testing confirmed his sustained a torn ACL during Thursday's game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tests revealed that Bills’ CB Tre’Davious White did in fact tear his ACL and is now out for the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2021

The injury appeared to occur in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving game against the New Orleans Saints, which the Bills won in a 31-6 blowout. Replay showed White's knee bending in an awkward direction while he made contact with Saints receiver Marquez Callaway,

White was noticeably upset as he reached the sideline, and the team has now confirmed what would have been his worst fear.

#Bills CB Tre’Davious White pulls up and is injured on this play: pic.twitter.com/ZVDyX3bYWg — Nick (@Nick_Wojton) November 26, 2021

White's injury is a massive loss for the Bills, who entered this week ranked first in the NFL in yards allowed per game. White, a two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2019, was a significant part of that performance, with 41 tackles, six passes defended and an interception through 11 games.

Adding to the bitterness of the injury was the setting, as White grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana and played for LSU in college. Thanksgiving was supposed to be a homecoming, the first NFL game he had ever played in his home state at the Superdome. Now, it marks the worst injury of his career.