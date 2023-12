AJ Epenesa made his impact against the Chiefs. But the Bills pass rusher had to leave the contest soon after and is now doubtful to return.

Epenesa intercepted a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After that, Epenesa left the contest due to a rib injury and returned for a play. Prior to that he was considered questionable.

Bills Wire will provide updates as information is made available.

