What Bills’ AJ Epenesa said about being ejected from Steelers win (video)

Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa was ejected from the game in the final minutes of his team’s rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 38-3 score was the overwhelming topic of discussion following Week 5. It overshadowed Epenesa being tossed … for a reason which seemed a little soft.

The replay doesn’t show much contact at all:

Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa reached the locker a minute before his teammates, as he was ejected for elbowing referee John Hussey, who is livid. SVP/officiating Walt Anderson affirmed the ejection. 5th ejection of season, 2nd by Hussey in 2 weeks.pic.twitter.com/eoDHKl1Rah — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) October 9, 2022

The referee was bumped by the defender while breaking up a scrum after Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was upset when he was hit by pass rusher Shaq Lawson.

It was quickly revealed by NFL Network that Epenesa is not expected to be suspended for what unfolded. Despite that, it was an interesting situation nonetheless.

Epenesa commented that he thought “tempers just got a little too high,” but he also didn’t seem to think his ejection was justified.

Check out Epenesa’s full thoughts via the Spectrum News clip below:

A.J. Epenesa not diving into too much detail about what happened at the end of the game that led to his ejection. "I want to say tempers just got a little too high. Energy was getting up. Maybe some frustrations from the other side."#Bills #Steelers pic.twitter.com/YGurkIGA2P — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 9, 2022

