Bills aiming for the Super Bowl - Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills booked their place in the NFL playoffs on Sunday, but quarterback Josh Allen said their aim is to secure a spot at Super Bowl LIV.

Allen opened the scoring by finding the end zone with a one-yard rush and in the fourth quarter he threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft to clinch a 17-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

The second-year signal caller went 13-of-25 passing for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Bills improved to 10-4 and made the postseason for just the second time since the 1999-00 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Coach [Sean McDermott] preaches playoff calibre, that's the standard we hold ourselves to. The goal is to get yourself into position to have a shot at the Super Bowl," said Allen.

"We have two more crucial games that could really dictate the outcome of where we are seeded. It's a good position to be in, but we've got to attack these next weeks.

"We understood what we were playing for. The goal is not just to get into the playoffs, so there's a lot of work to be done and a lot of things to be learned from the tape."

Buffalo have now made the playoffs in two of Sean McDermott's three seasons as head coach and he expressed pride at turning the franchise's fortunes around.

"It just feels good to win a game, it's hard to win a game. Then when you talk about playoffs, to be in it two out of three years, what a blessing," said McDermott.

"It's all the people behind me in the locker room, all the people back home, all of our fans. I'm humbled by it, and yet we're hungry to continue to grow and get better.

"I'm grateful to be a part of it, part of the group of guys and girls that are behind me in the locker room – they work extremely hard.

Story continues

"When I came to Buffalo a lot of people said, 'Why are you going there? You're never gonna get it turned around.' We got it turned around. And with a lot of work yet to do."