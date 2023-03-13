Bills agree to terms with OL Connor McGovern

The Buffalo Bills are on the board with their first reported signing during free agency in offensive lineman Connor McGovern.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, McGovern has signed a three-year, $23 million deal with Buffalo.

McGovern, who shares the same name with New York Jets offensive lineman Connor McGovern, was a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. The 25-year-old attended Penn State.

He has appeared in 45 games, starting 29 of them. In 2022, McGovern started in all 15 contests he appeared in.

Pro Football Focus was mixed on McGovern’s play last season. He notched a strong pass-blocking grade in their metrics, a 74.8. McGovern’s play as a run blocker was a brutal 42.7.

Perhaps our tiebreaker can come from our friends at Cowboys Wire, who noted that McGovern only was flagged twice in the past three seasons for a penalty. McGovern has played 2,015 career snaps.

As usual with pieces on Buffalo’s offensive line, McGovern has flexibility to play multiple positions–Perhaps even more so. McGovern can play guard and center, and has even checked into games for the Cowboys at fullback and tight end.

On paper, McGovern has an opportunity to start at guard on the Bills offensive line. But the team will likely have competition for him in place between Ryan Bates and Ike Boettger.

With McGovern signing, it likely means Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold, a pending free agent, will not return to Buffalo.

