Bills agree to terms with Evan Boehm

The Bills have agreed to terms with center Evan Boehm. Boehm posted the news on social media Tuesday night.

“So pumped for this next coming season,” Boehm wrote. “Heading to Buffalo to be a part of a great team and great organization! Can’t wait to get to up there and get to work.”

Boehm, 26, started eight games for the Dolphins last season. He saw action on 594 offensive snaps and 45 on special teams.

Boehm also has played for the Cardinals and Colts and spent time on the Rams’ practice squad.

The Cardinals made him a fourth-round pick in 2016. He started nine games at right guard in two seasons before the Colts signed him in 2018.

Boehm started four games for Indianapolis at center.

