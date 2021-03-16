Bills agree to teams with P Matt Haack on three-year deal

The Bills officially agreed to terms with their first free agent. It’s former Dolphins punter Matt Haack. The team announced the move on Tuesday, as the contract is said to be a three-year deal. Haack, another left-footed punter, is expected to replace Corey Bojorquez in Buffalo’s lineup. Haack, 26, has been with the Dolphins since 2017 when he signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Arizona State. He holds Miami’s all-time net punting average with 39.9 net yards per punt