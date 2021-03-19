Bills admit conversations with Rob Gronkowski’s agent but deny formal offer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buccaneers kept Rob Gronkowski on a one-year, $10 million deal. This came as a surprise to no one, not even the Bills, who admit interest in acquiring the tight end.

“We spoke to his representatives about him, definitely,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. “Again, just like we do with J.J. Watt or these other guys. We never made an official offer or anything like that. We did check in on him to see if there would be an interest, and I think there was some interest. But at the end of the day, probably would have been an upset for him to leave Tom Brady.”

A report earlier this week indicated the Bills extended a “similar offer” to the Bucs. Formal, informal. Tomato, tomato. Potato, potato.

The Bills at least inquired about Gronkowski as they did Watt. Beane went into the offseason seeking to upgrade the position after Tyler Kroft, Lee Smith and Dawson Knox combined for 442 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

The team since has traded Smith, their blocking tight end.

Gronkowski would have filled the bill at the position.

“Yeah, I think he expressed some interest that this might be an opportunity he would consider,” Beane said Thursday. “We exchanged some back and forth with the agent just understanding what his market would be and what they would be looking for and what his role here would be and how we saw it. That’s what you do with a lot of players, but again. Again, like J.J. Watt, Gronk is a big name, and so some of those get leaked out. There are many more that happen the same that don’t get leaked out.”

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is on the trading block, and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is a top prospect. The Bills, with the 30th overall choice, likely wouldn’t be able to move up high enough for a chance to draft Pitts.

While the Bills’ search for a tight end continues, they have enticed receiver Emmanuel Sanders, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and punter Matt Haack to join them in their pursuit of taking the next step.

Bills admit conversations with Rob Gronkowski’s agent but deny formal offer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Trent Williams extension makes Dion Dawkins’ with Bills look like a bargain

    Due to the Bills having an expectedly slow start to the NFL's free agency period, folks in Buffalo probably haven't been paying attention to the league's ongoings in recent days. However, there's one contract that was handed out which makes the ...

  • NFL reaches new 11-year broadcast agreement with TV partners; Amazon Prime lands Thursday night games

    The NFL and its TV partners have reached an 11-year broadcast agreement. One major change: Amazon Prime will get Thursday night games.

  • Brandon Beane doesn’t expect Mitchell Trubisky to be in Buffalo long

    Bills General Manager Brandon Beane pushed back his news conference Thursday. Beane confirmed he was finalizing a one-year deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and wanted a chance to call Matt Barkley to thank him and wish him well before meeting with the media. Barkley spent the past three seasons in Buffalo as Josh Allen’s backup. [more]

  • David Andrews returning to Patriots

    The last we heard anything about center David Andrews, he was exploring free agency. The Patriots moved to fill the position by signing Ted Karras, who returns to New England on a one-year deal worth $4 million. So where does that leave Andrews? Apparently back to New England as well. Andrews has agreed to terms [more]

  • Giants, LB Reggie Ragland agree to terms on one-year deal

    The New York Giants have added inside linebacker Reggie Ragland.

  • Jets signing Lamarcus Joyner to one-year deal

    The Jets are signing defensive back ﻿Lamarcus Joyner﻿ to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Joyner will return to safety in Robert Saleh’s defense. He spent last season playing nickel with the Raiders. He joins Marcus Maye and Ashtyn Davis at the position on the Jets. The Jets now have [more]

  • Bucs keep addressing depth, re-sign defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches

    The Bucs continued fortifying their depth up front Thursday, re-signing defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who stepped up significantly last season when Vita Vea was lost for most of the regular season. Nunez-Roches, signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent in October 2018, agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal that could reach $6.5 million with incentives. Originally a Chiefs sixth-round pick ...

  • Worker says Amazon hung anti-union signs in bathroom stalls

    When Amazon found out that its workers were trying to form a union, the company put up signs across the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, including in bathroom stalls, a worker said Wednesday. “No place was off limits,” said warehouse employee Jennifer Bates, who testified at a Washington hearing on income inequality. Bates, who supports the unionizing effort, described on Wednesday how Amazon is pushing back against the biggest unionization efforts at the company since its founding as an online bookstore in 1995.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • ‘No place seemed safe’: Amazon worker testifies to Senate committee about anti-union campaign

    An Amazon worker at the retail giant’s facility in Alabama told a Senate committee on income inequality that the company has pressured employees with “anti-union” messages in bathroom stalls, in text messages to workers’ phones, and during one-on-one messages on the sorting facility floor. “No place was off limits, no place seemed safe,” said Jennifer Bates, who joined the Senate Budget Committee’s hearing on Wednesday by teleconference. “It’s frustrating that all we want is to make Amazon a better place to work, but Amazon is acting like they’re under attack.”

  • Report: Patriots re-signing C David Andrews on four-year deal

    Following the signing of Ted Karras, the Patriots are also bringing back David Andrews.

  • NFL Rumors: David Andrews returning to Patriots on four-year deal

    The New England Patriots will have David Andrews on their offensive line next season after all as the center reportedly will sign a four-year deal to stay in Foxboro.

  • Matt Barkley sends goodbye message to Buffalo

    QB Matt Barkley sends goodbye message to Buffalo Bills.

  • Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

    NASA’s newest Mars rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet — a grinding, clanking, banging affair that by Earth standards would be pretty worrisome. The noises made by Perseverance's six metal wheels and suspension on the first test drive two weeks ago are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released Wednesday by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “If I heard these sounds driving my car, I’d pull over and call for a tow,” Dave Gruel, an engineer on the rover team, said in a written NASA statement.

  • Trent Williams’ contract structure reveals manageable deal

    The 49ers didn't get Trent Williams for cheap, but his contract structure shows it's not as expensive as the initial price tag.

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.

  • Kings F Marvin Bagley suffers fractured left hand

    Bagley suffered the injury Monday night against the Hornets.

  • Marseille triumph boosts new No.2 Medvedev's self-esteem

    Medvedev's rise up the rankings was confirmed earlier this month with Nadal not playing tournaments since the Australian Open to recover from a back injury. With the official release of the rankings on Monday, Medvedev became the first player outside Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Nadal to be ranked in the top two since Lleyton Hewitt in July 2005.

  • Spurs implode, exit Europa League in humiliating fashion

    Mislav Orsic scored a hat trick as Dinamo Zagreb came back from a 2-0 first leg deficit In England to send Spurs crashing out of England after extra time.

  • Hoopla with Haynes: JaVale McGee getting interest from Nets; Lakers watching Hassan Whiteside

    JaVale McGee, Tristan Thompson, Hassan Whiteside and Aaron Gordon could be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline.