Bills address needs in Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay alternating 2023 mock draft

The two NFL draft gurus for ESPN teamed up and alternated picks in what will go down as one of their final mocks for the 2023 NFL draft.

In it, the Buffalo Bills throw the idea of “best player available” out of the window.

Instead, the three-round mock sees Buffalo land a trio of players that address a couple of the team’s biggest needs.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Bills’ selections in the ESPN mock:

Round 1, pick 27: Trenton Simpson, ILB, Clemson

We’ve given it away a bit in the intro, but if we’re talking “needs” and the Bills ahead of the draft? A linebacker is the top one and Buffalo wastes no time in ESPN’s projection as Simpson is their top pick.

Like other linebackers, Simpson is projected as second-round selection by most draft analysts. Even Kiper admits that. However, Buffalo doesn’t want to sit on their hands and miss out on their guy they believe can fill in for Tremaine Edmunds, who departed for the Chicago Bears.

Simpson, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defender is known for his ability to move on the field similar to Edmunds. A junior, Simpson saw his stats go down in 2022 with just 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. The year prior, Simpson was an animal, notching 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

Simpson is a player the Bills have shown some amount of interest in as well. He met with Buffalo at the combine.

Here’s Kiper’s breakdown on Simpson:

I’m breaking my rules a little bit, because I don’t have a first-round grade on Simpson. The Bills just don’t have many starting spots open, but they need a replacement inside for Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Bears. Simpson could fill that need; he has the coverage traits to play on third downs.

Round 2, pick 59: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

The same as Simpson, Downs met with the team at the combine.

With the likes of Stefon Diggs on their roster, the Bills don’t have a linebacker-like need at receiver. But when you have a passing offense led by Josh Allen at quarterback, stocking up is never a bad idea.

Kiper makes this selection as well for Buffalo. Downs is an intriguing prospect as he likely will play in the slot in the NFL and not on the outside like some might want a draft pick to do in Buffalo’s offense.

However, since the prime years of Cole Beasley, the slot receiver position hasn’t seen a lot of production in Buffalo.

Kiper’s explanation can be found below:

This is another fit I had in my two-round mock draft. Downs could fill a role as Buffalo’s slot receiver. He is extremely quick.

Round 3, pick 91: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

Rounding out the mock is another final selection from Kiper as Johnson heads to Buffalo. While not a huge need anymore with Jordan Poyer re-signing with the Bills, it still is one.

Buffalo needs a plan in place for life post-Poyer and Micah Hyde. Both will be 32 when the regular season begins and getting the ball rolling on the future would not be a bad idea.

At 6-foot-3, Johnson has ideal size for a defensive back. During his college career, he’s also helped out across Texas A&M’s defense, like in the slot. The Bills love that versatility in their players.

Kiper makes a similar reference in explaining the selection:

I’m surprised Johnson is still on the board. What are we doing, Todd? This is a great pick for Buffalo. Johnson played a ton of nickel corner for the Aggies, and he piled up tackles for them. For the Bills, this is a pick to get some help for their aging safeties.

