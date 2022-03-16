The Bills made a huge splash on the first day of free agency by landing linebacker Von Miller, but that wasn’t all they were up to on Wednesday.

The Bills announced that they have also agreed to a deal with tight end O.J. Howard. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with incentives that could push it to $5 million.

Howard was a 2017 first-round pick of the Buccaneers and spent the last five seasons with the team. He tore his Achilles in 2020 and missed the Super Bowl, but returned to play in every game last season.

Howard caught 14 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 regular season. He added two catches for 10 yards in the postseason.

The Bills will team Howard with Dawson Knox in what they hope will be a longer postseason run of their own.

Bills adding O.J. Howard to free agent haul originally appeared on Pro Football Talk