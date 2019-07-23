Bills add more offensive line depth

The Bills spent the offseason collecting new offensive linemen, and they’re not finished.

According to a tweet from his agent, the Bills signed former Dolphins guard Isaac Asiata.

He was waived-injured by the Dolphins in May, after playing in one game each of the last two seasons.

The Bills have loaded up on the line, using a second-round pick on right tackle Cody Ford and signing a pile of free agents, including center Mitch Morse, guards Quinton Spain, Spencer Long, and Jon Feliciano, and tackles Ty Nsekhe and LaAdrian Waddle, as they look for ways to better protect quarterback Josh Allen.