It might not be the biggest transaction in the AFC East this morning, . . .

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Bills are signing former Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

His new two-year deal is worth up to $9 million.

It’s not quite Tom Brady leaving the Patriots (or even the Bills trading for Stefon Diggs), but Matakevich should help add depth on defense and boost their special teams.

The 27-year-old Matakevich was a seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 2016.

Bills add linebacker Tyler Matakevich originally appeared on Pro Football Talk