Bills add Kahale Warring to practice squad, who was cut multiple times recently

The Buffalo Bills announced their initial practice squad on Wednesday. In that, the team included 15 players that had spent training camp with the team, such as rookie draft pick Rachad Wildgoose and quarterback Jake Fromm.

But the Bills left one spot open and have now filled it with a player who has been around the block the past two weeks.

The team announced on Thursday that the 16th and final practice squad slot went to tight end Kahale Warring.

Warring, 24, hasn’t clicked yet in the NFL. So much so that his past 10 days have been pretty crazy.

Originally selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Houston Texans. Warring was the No. 86 selection, which was 11 spots before Buffalo went on to take their current starter, Dawson Knox, off the board.

On Aug. 23, Warring released by the Texans.

After being cut, he was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots the following day. More than short lived.

After a practice, the Patriots let him go by Aug. 27.

Once again, Warring was claimed on waivers by the Indianapolis Colts. Upon their final roster cuts, Warring was once again released by the Colts on Tuesday.

The Bills did not claim him off of waivers, however, he is now in Buffalo via free agency.

In Houston, Warring was placed on injured reserve out of training camp with a concussion and never played as a rookie. In 2020, he again was placed on IR in September and finally got on the field in November.

His impact was very minimal.

On seven targets in seven games played, Warring had three catches for 35 yards. Eventually the Texans cut him a few weeks ago, which began his cross-country road trip.

Considering how close Knox and Warring were drafted, it’s likely that the Bills scouted him pre-2019 draft.

