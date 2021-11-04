Bills add Jordan Poyer to Thursday injury report with shoulder injury

The Bills may have a significant injury concern in their secondary for Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars.

Buffalo added safety Jordan Poyer to its injury report on Thursday, as he did not practice with a shoulder injury. Poyer was fine for Wednesday’s session.

Poyer has played 96 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps this season, though he did miss Week Four with an ankle injury. He had 10 tackles and an interception in last week’s victory over Miami.

There were no positive updates on the rest of Buffalo’s injury front. Receiver Cole Beasley (ribs), offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (calf), and tight end Dawson Knox (hand) all did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Defensive end Mario Addison, who had a veteran rest day on Wednesday, was a full participant on Thursday. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and receiver Emmanuel Sanders received veteran rest days on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (foot) was full for the second straight practice.

