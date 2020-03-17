Bills add Diggs in trade, shore up defensive needs

BUFFALO BILLS (10-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Shaq Lawson, DL Jordan Phillips, RB Frank Gore, CB Kevin Johnson, OL LaAdrian Waddle, LB Lorenzo Alexander, LB Julian Stanford, DB Kurt Coleman, DB Dean Marlowe, LB Maurice Alexander, RB Senorise Perry.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Isaiah McKenzie.

NEEDS: There aren't many left after Buffalo agreed to acquire receiver Stefon Diggs in trade with Minnesota and shored up defensive needs before NFL's signing period began. Diggs provides Josh Allen-led offense another established receiving threat and eliminates need for Bills to address position in draft. Bills agreed to sign defensive end Mario Addison to fill pass-rushing role left open by free-agent departures of Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips. That pair combined for 16 of team's 44 sacks last year. Bills also agreed to sign linebacker A.J. Klein to replace Lorenzo Alexander, who is not returning. Such additions came a week after Buffalo addressed need at cornerback by signing eight-year veteran Josh Norman. Running back depth needs to be replenished behind Devin Singletary, who took over starting job as rookie last year.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $51 million.

