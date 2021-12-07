Bills activate Tommy Doyle off COVID-19 list, waive Bobby Hart

The Bills have made a pair of roster moves along their offensive line.

The club announced Tommy Doyle has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and Bobby Hart has been waived.

A reserve lineman, Doyle missed Monday’s game against the Patriots while on the list. Doyle has appeared in six games this season, playing 15 offensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps.

Hart was in his third stint with the Bills after the club signed him off of the Titans practice squad in November. Hart previously signed with Buffalo in March but was cut at the start of the regular season. He went to Miami’s practice squad for a bit in September before returning to Buffalo’s practice squad later in the month.

After Monday’s loss to the Patriots, the Bills will take on the Buccaneers in Tampa for Week 14.

