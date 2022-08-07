The Bills are getting one of their key offensive linemen back on the practice field.

Buffalo announced on Sunday that guard Rodger Saffold has been activated off the non-football injury list.

Saffold landed on the list at the beginning of camp after injuring his ribs during a car accident.

Saffold, 34, spent the last three seasons playing guard for the Titans. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2021. Tennessee released him in March and Buffalo signed him a few days later.

A second-round pick in 2010, Saffold played his first nine seasons for the Rams in St. Louis and Los Angeles. He’s appeared in 160 career games with 157 starts.

Bills activate Rodger Saffold off NFI originally appeared on Pro Football Talk