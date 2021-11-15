The Bills will have their backup quarterback for their Week 11 matchup with the Colts.

Buffalo announced on Monday that the team has activated Mitchell Trubisky off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Trubisky has missed the last two games while on the COVID-19 list. Davis Webb has served as Buffalo’s backup for Josh Allen for the last two games. Webb played four snaps in Sunday’s 45-17 victory over the Jets.

In his first season for the Bills, Trubisky has appeared in three games in mop-up duty. He’s completed two passes for 9 yards and rushed for 27 yards with a touchdown.

The Bills also have released receiver Austin Proehl from their practice squad.

Bills activate Mitchell Trubisky off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk