Bills activate Kaiir Elam off of injured reserve

The Bills are getting some depth back on defense.

Buffalo has activated cornerback Kaiir Elam off of injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Elam has been sidelined by a torn ankle ligament. After the Bills designated him for return earlier this month, Elam's 21-day practice window was about to expire.

Elam has appeared in three games with two starts this season. He’s recorded 14 total tackles.

A first-round pick in 2022, Elam had four passes defensed with two interceptions in 13 games with six starts as a rookie.