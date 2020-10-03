The Bills activated cornerback Josh Norman from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Norman spent the first three weeks rehabbing a hamstring injury that kept him out of most of training camp.

He returned to practice this week.

Norman joined the Bills this offseason after four seasons in Washington. He was expected to compete with Levi Wallace for the starting job.

Wallace has played 95 percent of the defensive snaps, making an interception, two pass breakups and 21 tackles.

Norman earned All-Pro honors with the Panthers in 2015.

Bills activate Josh Norman from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk