Bills activate Jon Feliciano from injured reserve in slew of roster moves

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
The Buffalo Bills made a slew of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 14 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The one that stands out above the rest involves Jon Feliciano.

The Bills (7-5) activated Feliciano off of injured reserve and added him to the team’s 53-man roster.

The move indicates that Feliciano will likely start on the offensive line at guard against the Buccaneers (9-3).

Feliciano originally was activated off of IR on Dec. 1 but did not play in Week 13 against the New England Patriots.

In a corresponding move, the Bills released Jamil Douglas from the team’s active roster to make room for Feliciano.

Douglas was with the team during training camp and did start the season on the practice squad. One could envision him signing back there.

Other roster moves made by Buffalo involved the practice squad.

The Bills elevated linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and Eli Ankou from the practice squad. All three were on the protected portion of the PS for this week.

Giles-Harris being called up likely is an indication that Buffalo will be without another linebacker: AJ Klein.

Prior to facing the Pats last weekend, Klein was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It appears he will also miss this week’s contest against the Bucs.

