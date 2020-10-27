Bills activate Jon Feliciano from injured reserve

Bills guard Jon Feliciano is set to make his 2020 debut.

Feliciano tore his pectoral muscle this summer and went on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players before Week 1. He resumed practicing in recent weeks and will be eligible to play against the Patriots this Sunday.

Feliciano started all 16 games at right guard last season. Brian Winters has been starting in that spot for the last five games. He’s been penalized four times, although one flag was declined and another was offset by a defensive foul.

The Bills released linebacker Deon Lacey in a corresponding move. He made one tackle while playing on special teams in five games this season.

