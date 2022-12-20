Bills activate Ike Boettger from Reserve/PUP list

The Buffalo Bills welcomed Ike Boettger back to their offensive line and roster.

On Monday, the Bills (11-3) announced that Boettger has been activated from the team’s Reserve/PUP list.

Boettger had been on the injury designation for almost a year exactly. In Week 16 last season, Botteger suffered an Achilles injury. He had surgery and his season was over.

Now, Boettger is back on the 53-man roster ahead of Buffalo’s upcoming contest against the Chicago Bears (3-11)… in Week 16 of this year.

During the Bills’ 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins, Ryan Bates did not play due to a calf injury. Bates originally got his starting job last season when Boettger went down.

It’s unclear if Bates will play against the Bears. Buffalo’s coaching staff might have to make a decision between the two… unless Mitch Morse does not play.

Morse is in the concussion protocol. If he can’t go, Bates would likely move to Morse’s center spot and if Boettger can play, he’d go in at guard.

In a corresponding move, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant was released.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire