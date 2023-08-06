Bills activate DT Jordan Phillips off of PUP list

One of Buffalo's defensive players is getting back on the practice field.

The Bills have activated defensive tackle Jordan Phillips off of the physically unable to perform list, the team announced on Sunday.

Phillips underwent surgery on a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder early in the offseason. In 2022, he appeared in 12 games with one start and recorded 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits for Buffalo.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Phillips has appeared in 106 games with 53 starts. He has 21.5 career sacks, 34 tackles for loss, and 46 QB hits.

The Bills have two players remaining on the PUP list: edge rusher Von Miller and linebacker Tyler Matakevich.