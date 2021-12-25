Bills activate Dion Dawkins

The Bills will be without wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but they have another key member of their offense back for the AFC East clash.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list and will be available to play against New England. Dawkins, who was named to the Pro Bowl this week, missed last Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

The Bills announced that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has been ruled out for personal reasons. He was listed as questionable on Friday. Defensive tackle Eli Ankou has been elevated from the practice squad.

They also announced that Jacques Cesaire will coach the defensive line in place of Eric Washington and that Matt Smiley will coach special teams in place of Heath Farwell.

